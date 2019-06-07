Western Union To Pay $400K For Biz With Sanctioned Market

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Western Union agreed Friday to pay $400,000 to the U.S. Treasury after self-reporting that the Denver-based bank conducted thousands of transactions at a supermarket in the Gambia subject to counter-terrorism sanctions for ties to Hezbollah. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control indicated in an enforcement notice that the bank faced a base civil monetary penalty of more than $635,000 for “apparently” violating the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations from 2010 to 2015. But OFAC chose not to sue Western Union, instead commending the bank for having a global sanctions compliance program “that seemed to be effective except in this instance.” It also helped,...

