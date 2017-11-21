NY Town Settles SEC Suit, Agrees To Retain Consultant

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Long Island, New York, town of Oyster Bay has agreed to hire an independent consultant to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it concealed indirect guarantees of more than $20 million in private loans to a local businessman from municipal bond investors, according to a consent decree submitted for court approval Friday. The SEC accused the town and former town Supervisor John Venditto in New York federal court in November 2017 of defrauding investors in the town's bond offerings by first deliberately failing to disclose and later downplaying indirect loan guarantees in connection with 30 municipal securities offerings...

