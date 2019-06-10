GOP Goes After Nixon Admin. Atty In Mueller Report Hearing

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- House Judiciary Committee Republicans spent much of Monday afternoon haranguing the star Democratic witness, former White House counsel-turned-Nixon accuser John Dean, at a hearing intended to dig into the Mueller report’s findings on obstruction. The four-and-a-half-hour hearing saw GOP congressmen raise their voices, pound their desks and cause Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to interject several times to warn his Republican colleagues to halt their aspersions "on the character and truthfulness of the witness.” Democrats spent much of their allotted time seeking answers from the legal experts that meshed with their opinion that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found evidence of...

