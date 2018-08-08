Dell, TiVo Dust-Up Sent To State Court Despite Patent Issue

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge sent Dell’s breach of contract case against TiVo to state court Thursday, saying that while the dispute over a software license that sparked a patent suit raises a federal patent law issue, the state’s interest in enforcing contracts takes precedence. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted Dell’s motion to remand the case to a state court in the company's home base of Williamson County, Texas, where the suit was filed in July before TiVo removed it to federal court. The judge ruled that the case’s patent law component “does not outweigh the interest of the state” in...

