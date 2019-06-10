BioScrip Investor Wants More Details On Option Care Merger

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An investor hit home infusion care provider BioScrip Inc. with a proposed class action Friday in Delaware Chancery Court saying that company directors have not provided enough details about a merger that would issue more than 500 million new shares of company stock while diluting current investors down to a 20% holding. Stockholder Erik Schmidt is suing BioScrip CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf and other directors alleging the company has left key details, including whether a financial adviser had potential conflicts of interest, off of a proxy statement filed April 30 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the proposal for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS