Recreational Marijuana Legislation Is At A Standstill In NY

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- With only a few more days left in the New York state legislative session, efforts to legalize marijuana in New York for recreational use have stalled. While Gov. Andrew Cuomo and key legislators want to legalize marijuana for recreational use in the state, the proposed legislation lacks the required Senate votes. Although there is broad support across members of the New York State Legislature, lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement on key issues surrounding taxation, regulation, opt-out options and expunging past low-level marijuana convictions. Lawmakers supporting the proposed legislation blame Cuomo’s lack of commitment to getting a bill passed during...

