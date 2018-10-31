Age Bias Suit Can Proceed Despite Biz Name Error: 7th Circ.

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Although a former Chicago-area Ashley Furniture store manager slightly misidentified his employer on paperwork, he can still pursue age discrimination claims since his mistake was “minor” and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission still had enough information to process his charge correctly, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday. A three-judge panel upended a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall that dismissed the suit lodged by Humberto Trujillo because he didn’t properly name his employer on his EEOC charge and because the agency subsequently never placed the correct employer on notice of the allegation to try to settle it. The appeal centers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS