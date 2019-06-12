Insuring The Ever-Growing Cannabis Industry: Part 2

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Despite the shaky and contentious political climate, state and federal support for the cannabis industry is steadily trending in a singular direction — upward. As we reported in part one of this series, a majority of states have legalized medical marijuana, while 10 states have followed our northern neighbor’s lead in legalizing recreational use. These state efforts became a springboard to launch the most impactful political change to insurers weighing the risks and benefits of entering the cannabis space: the federal exemption of hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. In December of 2018, the $867 billion Agriculture Improvement Act, best known...

