6th Circ. Says Liquor Store Not Liable For Card Breach Costs

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday upheld a ruling that a Texas-based liquor store operator doesn't owe a payment processor millions of dollars for damage-control costs related to a pair of data breaches, finding that the parties' contract freed the hacked merchant from liability. In a unanimous decision affirming a grant of summary judgment in favor of Spec's Family Partners Ltd., a three-judge appellate panel rejected First Data Merchant Services LLC's argument that two provisions of the parties' Merchant Agreement made Spec's liable for the costs that major credit card brands and their associated bank passed on to First Data following a pair of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS