FERC Rebuke Won't Be Last Word In PG&E Power Deals Fight

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy judge's smackdown of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's bid to weigh in on whether Pacific Gas & Electric Co. can shed $42 billion worth of power purchase agreements in Chapter 11 tees up another battle in the war over whether the agency or the court gets to determine the fate of such contracts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali minced few words on Friday in siding with PG&E, saying FERC's claim of concurrent jurisdiction over any wholesale PPAs the utility seeks to reject in bankruptcy “guts and renders meaningless the bankruptcy court’s responsibilities.” In declaring FERC's order making that claim...

