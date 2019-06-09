FERC Has No Say Over PG&E Contracts In Ch. 11, Judge Says

Law360 (June 9, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge has ruled the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has no say over whether Pacific Gas & Electric Co. can cancel $42 billion in electric contracts as part of its Chapter 11 case, saying the commission's attempt to gain influence in the case amounted to a “power play.” In a ruling issued late Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said FERC acted outside the law when it declared that it shares jurisdiction with the bankruptcy court over the question of whether the bankrupt utility can reject any of the terms of its power purchase agreements with electric power generators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS