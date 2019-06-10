Insurer’s £29M Sunken Ship Fight Sails Into 11th Hour Delay

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 4:09 PM BST) -- A trial due to start at a London court involving a dispute between a Greek shipping company and U.K.-based global insurer Royal & Sun Alliance PLC was hit with a last-minute delay when the presiding judge agreed on Monday to postpone the case. Judge Richard Jacobs adjourned the trial at the High Court for two days after the warring sides asked for a short delay, although he did not elaborate on his reasons for doing so. Double Eight Marine SA — a shipping company based in Athens — filed a claim in May 2017 against RSA and 15 other insurers that...

