Policy Goals Void UPMC-Highmark Deal End Date, Judge Told

Law360, Harrisburg (June 10, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Overarching efforts to shield consumers from fallout as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center looks to end its contractual relationship with insurer Highmark allowed the state to strip a looming termination date from a soon-to-expire deal created to smooth the companies' divorce, a Pennsylvania judge heard Monday. Executive Deputy Attorney General James Donahue III had served as a go-between five years ago as the state brokered a consent decree aimed at winding down Highmark Inc.'s in-network access to UPMC facilities. He told a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge during testimony Monday in Harrisburg that the deal's expiration date took a backseat to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS