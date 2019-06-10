Russian Oil Giant Accuses Finance Execs Of Rigging Sale

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 8:32 PM BST) -- Five businessmen, including a senior UBS banker and a former Freshfields attorney, stood trial Monday over accusations they rigged the sale of assets of former Russian oil giant Yukos Oil Co. to Russian state-owned enterprise Rosneft. Yukos Finance BV, the Dutch finance arm of the Russian oil company which fell into bankruptcy in 2006 after a long and bitter dispute with Russian tax authorities, is suing the five men in London's High Court for damages it claims to have racked up fighting a 12-year legal battle over its rightful ownership. Dominic Kendrick QC, the attorney representing Yukos, alleged in his opening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS