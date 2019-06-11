FTC Wants More Info On $4.8B Roche Buy Of Swiss Gene Co.

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants more information before it decides whether to sign off on Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche’s $4.8 billion plan to buy gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG broke the news Monday that the FTC had sent out the so-called second request for information, which the agency makes if its initial review of a proposed deal raises any competition concerns. “The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC in connection with its review,” Roche said in a statement. The request from the agency has forced Roche to push...

