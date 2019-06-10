5th Circ. Insights On Wrongful Conviction Insurance Coverage

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- In a long-running insurance coverage dispute, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently issued a decision addressing trigger of coverage in the context of three wrongful convictions in Travelers Indemnity Co. v. Mitchell. The coverage dispute arose out of an underlying civil rights action brought by the estates of three claimants who had allegedly been pressured into confessing to a 1979 rape and murder. The claimants were convicted in 1980 and spent a collective 83 years in prison. In 2010 and 2011, the claimants were proven innocent by DNA testing of evidence recovered from the victim's body....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS