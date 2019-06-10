Supreme Court To Review BP Unit's Mont. Superfund Case

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would review a Montana Supreme Court decision that allows state residents to sue Atlantic Richfield Co. for cleanup costs related to the Anaconda Smelter Superfund site’s pollution despite remediation work that had already occurred. Arco is arguing the Montana Supreme Court got it wrong when it allowed residents to sue for damages to clean up their properties beyond what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency already had ordered. Arco, a BP America Ltd. subsidiary, says the Montana high court’s decision runs counter to the EPA’s sole authority to prescribe how a site should be...

