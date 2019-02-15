Justices Say Illinois Village's Right-To-Work Case Is Moot

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the village of Lincolnshire, Illinois' push to revive a right-to-work ordinance, sending it back to the lower courts for dismissal, on the heels of Illinois enacting a law banning local governments from limiting union security agreements. The justices granted Lincolnshire's petition for a writ of certiorari, vacating a Seventh Circuit decision that said that the village's ordinance was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. But Monday's order also kicked the case back down so it could be dismissed as moot. The dispute stems from an ordinance passed by Lincolnshire in 2015...

