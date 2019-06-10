Takeaways From Fed. Circ. Chip Patent Ruling

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- On May 30, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived a pair of patent infringement cases initiated by Lone Star Silicon Innovations LLC, a Texas licensing entity, against chipmakers Nanya Technology Corp. and United Microelectronics Corp. Lone Star allegedly acquired the asserted patents from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. through an agreement that purported to convey “all right, title and interest” in the asserted patents, but which had also significantly curtailed Lone Star’s rights to enforce and transfer the asserted patents. Prior to the appeal, Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS