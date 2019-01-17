High Court Passes On Revived Pay Bias, Pregnancy Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a petition from a machine parts company asking the justices to review a Sixth Circuit decision that revived a fired employee's pregnancy and pay bias suit even though she had signed a severance agreement. The high court denied a bid from Midwest Machining Inc. — which makes parts for tool and complex precision machines — seeking to undo a Sixth Circuit panel decision that reversed a lower court’s dismissal of ex-worker Jena McClellan’s claims that her former employer flouted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act. The lower...

