Banking Platform Biz Alkami Scores $55M Fundraise

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based digital banking platform provider Alkami said Monday that investors handed over $55 million through a recent funding round, giving the Texas-based company the ability to further improve its products and generally grow its business. General Atlantic led the Series E funding round alongside technology-focused investment firm MissionOG, Alkami said. And existing investors, including S3 Ventures and Argonaut Private Equity, also participated in the funding round. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alkami provides a way for banks and credit unions to create their own customizable digital banking platform. The company offers various solutions for retail banking, including bill pay and rewards programs,...

