Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Co. Snags $170M From Investors

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Innoviz Technologies — a provider of sensor technologies and software for autonomous vehicles — said Monday that investors contributed $170 million to a recent funding round as the company seeks to improve its products and roll them out on a larger scale. Israel-based Innoviz said the Series C funding round more than doubles the total amount handed over by investors already, bringing the tally up to $225 million. Innoviz said the announcement Monday wraps up a funding round that had its initial close in March. First-time investors China Merchants Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group and New Alliance Capital and Israeli institutional investors...

