High Court Won't Review Atty Fees Fight In Noncompete Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away a bid from former Kelly Services employees on Monday to review a Sixth Circuit decision preventing a jury from deciding whether they had to cover attorney fees the company incurred in a dispute over their noncompete agreements.

The justices denied a petition filed in April by Dale De Steno and his colleagues seeking review over whether the Sixth Circuit properly backed a lower court's decision to deny them a trial to consider Kelly Services Inc.'s request for attorney fees. A Sixth Circuit panel ruled in January that the staffing agency could recover more than $72,000 in fees even...

Case Information

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4190 Contract: Other

Date Filed

April 12, 2019

