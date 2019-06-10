Thermo Fisher Drops $925M Gatan Deal Under UK Pressure

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Microscope supplier Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Monday said it is no longer pursuing a purchase of California-based competitor Gatan Inc. after Britain’s antitrust authority said it may block the proposed $925 million deal due to concerns over competition. In a brief statement, Thermo Fisher and Roper Technologies Inc., which owns Gatan, announced they had mutually ended the agreement "due to challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom." As a result, the Competition and Markets Authority canceled its phase two investigation into the merger. The agency released its provisional findings in April and was preparing to publish its final...

