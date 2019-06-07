Fla. Cos. Aided $150M Health Insurance Fraud, Suit Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Two consumers who say they were duped into buying what they thought was comprehensive medical insurance have filed a proposed class action in Florida federal court against Health Insurance Innovations Inc., claiming it helped run a $150 million scheme to defraud vulnerable purchasers. Elizabeth Belin and Christopher Mitchell, who bought limited benefit indemnity plans from Florida-based Simple Health Plans LLC, claimed in their Friday filing that Health Insurance Innovations and Health Plan Intermediaries Holdings LLC directed, aided and abetted the fraud run through Simple Health, which was shut down last year at the request of the Federal Trade Commission. Belin and...

