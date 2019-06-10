F+W's $5.6M Ch. 11 Sale To Penguin Random House Gets Nod

Law360, Wilmington (June 10, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday signed off on the $5.6 million sale of the book assets of niche publisher F+W Media Inc. to publishing giant Penguin Random House LLC. During a brief hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross called the price "fair and reasonable" and noted there were no parties that submitted objections to the court challenging the sale or better offers on the table. "I'm pleased to report we are going forward on a fully consensual basis," F+W attorney Kenneth J. Enos of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP told the judge at the outset of the...

