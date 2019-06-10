Mexico Ill-Prepared To Absorb More Migrants In Trade Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is rapidly expanding his so-called Remain in Mexico policy as part of a trade deal announced Friday, but immigration attorneys said even the limited rollout of the policy has shown Mexico incapable of meeting migrants' basic humanitarian needs. The administration said Friday that it would “immediately expand” Remain in Mexico — officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols — along the southern border, effectively turning away asylum-seekers and returning them to Mexico to await adjudication of their claims. Mexico agreed to authorize the re-entrance of all immigrants seeking shelter for humanitarian reasons as they await asylum claims, according to...

