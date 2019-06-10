Repsol Says Bankruptcy Court Can't Decide Maxus' $14B Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Repsol SA asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to remove it from a case brought by the Maxus Litigation Trust, saying the court lacks the authority to hear the $14 billion case as it pertains to Repsol because it can't provide a jury trial on environmental cleanup and fraudulent transfer claims. In a motion seeking a withdrawal of reference, Repsol said late Friday that the referral of authority provided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware that allows the bankruptcy court to hear and adjudicate claims relating to insolvency proceedings does not give the bankruptcy court the power to...

