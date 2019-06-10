Ex-Va. AG Cuccinelli Takes Over As Acting USCIS Head

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Former Virginia Attorney General Kenneth T. Cuccinelli, known for his hardline stance on immigration, started his job as acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday, according to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Cuccinelli said in a statement Monday that he was "honored" to lead USCIS, which is tasked with processing visa applications and other requests for immigration benefits, "at this critical time," calling the U.S. immigration system the "most generous" in the world. "Our nation has the most generous legal immigration system in the world, and we must zealously safeguard its promise for those who lawfully come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS