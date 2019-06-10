USCIS Hits Expanded Cap On Extra 30K Migrant Worker Visas

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has hit the cap on extra visas for temporary migrant workers, only one month after the agency made room for 30,000 more of those visas when demand from American businesses surpassed the congressionally mandated limit. USCIS, which made the announcement on Friday, had set aside an additional 30,000 H-2B visas last month for employers to hire temporary foreign workers between April and September of this year after the agency maxed out on the temporary visas slots for fiscal year 2019. Congress has capped those slots at 66,000 per fiscal year. The H-2B program allows American businesses...

