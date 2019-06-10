IAAF Continues Ban Of Russian Track & Field Federation

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The council of the International Association of Athletics Federations on Sunday voted to continue a ban of the Russian track and field federation over a state-sponsored doping scheme, saying it is still waiting to receive test sample data from the World Anti-Doping Agency. The IAAF, the international governing body, said that while the Russian Athletics Federation, or RUSAF, has repaid the expenses incurred by the scandal totaling $3.2 million, the IAAF still has not received all of the analytical data and samples from a Moscow lab at the center of the controversy. That information is needed to confirm the eligibility of...

