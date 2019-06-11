Acting DHS Head Backs Graham's Asylum Overhaul Bill

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday threw his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham’s draft legislation proposing to strip away the right to apply for asylum at the U.S. border and increase the length of time that children can be detained. Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning, acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the proposed legislation put forth last month by Graham, R-S.C., who chairs the committee, would "end the crisis," significantly deterring people fleeing Central America from traveling to the U.S. The bill would cut migration levels somewhere between 70% to 90%,...

