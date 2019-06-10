Suit Says Mattel Made Up Harassment To Fire Older Worker

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Mattel Inc. concocted sexual harassment accusations against a longtime model maker so the toy company could fire him and get him off its payroll, the former employee claimed in a new suit filed in California state court. Benny Binshtock, 71, hit the toy company with an age discrimination and wrongful termination suit on Friday. After 50 years of working at Mattel — allegedly without incident — human resources told him he was accused of harassing his female colleagues, Binshtock said in a 31-page complaint filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County. He was eventually fired. However, the accusations and his...

