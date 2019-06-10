Assisted Care Investor Avoids Chancery Contempt Arrest

Law360, Wilmington (June 10, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- An assisted living home investor who risked arrest for an alleged failure to comply with Chancery Court receiver orders avoided being locked up late Monday, but was ordered to pay $312,000 in receiver fees within two weeks and meet a series of short-fuse reporting deadlines. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III — warning that tougher sanctions could follow — also took under advisement a motion to dissolve the lone remaining active partnership controlled by Andrew White, who has been the focus of a months-long controversy over inadequate management of residential care centers spanning Vermont and North Carolina to Florida and Oklahoma....

