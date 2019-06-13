9th Circ.'s Revival Of IRS Rules Stretches 'Arm's Length'

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's split decision to uphold cost-sharing rules challenged by chipmaker Altera Corp. gives the Internal Revenue Service wiggle room in deciding what counts as arm's length among related businesses — and casts doubt on the long-standing approach to transfer pricing. Last week the Ninth Circuit upheld the Internal Revenue Service's analysis of payments made to the chipmaker Altera Corp. by a Cayman Islands subsidiary, overturning a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Tax Court. (AP) Last week, a 2-1 majority on a Ninth Circuit panel overturned the U.S. Tax Court's ruling for Altera. In doing so it reinstated a 2003 regulation that required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS