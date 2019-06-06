Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

High Court Asked To Decide If Puerto Rico Fed Board Is Legal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to override a First Circuit ruling that the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico's financial overhaul was unconstitutionally appointed, saying the ruling calls 200 years of territorial government into question.

In a petition for certiorari filed last week, the government asked the high court to take up the case, arguing that in saying the board appointments should have been approved by the Senate, the First Circuit failed to show how the board members were different from every other non-Senate-approved territorial official, past and present.

"That holding, which cannot be squared with this court's precedents,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2422 Appeal 28 USC 158

Date Filed

June 6, 2019

Government Agencies