High Court Asked To Decide If Puerto Rico Fed Board Is Legal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to override a First Circuit ruling that the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico's financial overhaul was unconstitutionally appointed, saying the ruling calls 200 years of territorial government into question. In a petition for certiorari filed last week, the government asked the high court to take up the case, arguing that in saying the board appointments should have been approved by the Senate, the First Circuit failed to show how the board members were different from every other non-Senate-approved territorial official, past and present. "That holding, which cannot be squared with this court's precedents,...

