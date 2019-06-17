Mayer Brown's DC Office Gets New Managing Partner

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT) -- Mayer Brown has a new managing partner in Washington, D.C., with Rajesh De, the head of its global cybersecurity and data privacy practice, focused on growing the office and increasing diversity within the workplace. De will succeed Daniel Masur and oversee an office of more than 200 lawyers. He has extensive experience handling matters at the intersection of privacy, cybersecurity and national security. In addition to heading up the cybersecurity and privacy practice, he serves as co-leader of the firm’s National Security practice, and will continue in these roles. De told Law360 on Friday that in his new role, he will...

