Mexico Undercuts Trump’s Portrayal Of Agriculture Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Mexico’s foreign minister said Monday that his government had not specifically committed to buy more U.S. agricultural goods as a part of Friday’s broader deal on immigration, appearing to rebut President Donald Trump’s characterization of the arrangement. Trump announced late Friday that he would hold off on imposing an across-the-board tariff on Mexican goods after Mexico promised to strengthen its immigration enforcement and help stem the flow of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. Trump had also tweeted earlier in the day about Mexico potentially committing to buy more U.S. farm goods. The following day, Trump again took to Twitter, announcing that...

