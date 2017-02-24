$1M Deal Ends ERISA Dispute Against Health Fund Trustees

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has inked a $1 million deal to resolve a suit accusing trustees of a health fund of flouting the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by causing the trust to pay steep administrative fees to a related company two trustees help run. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Friday signed off on a consent order requiring that $1 million be set aside for the benefit of participants and beneficiaries of employee benefit plans participating in the Associated Employers Health and Welfare Trust. Additionally, the deal calls for the DOL to collect $200,000 as a penalty for...

