Mayer Brown Adds Ex-Greenberg Traurig Shareholder

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown has hired a former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder with extensive experience advising private equity sponsors on portfolio company acquisitions and sales, the firm announced. Marc Harrison joined Mayer Brown LLP's Chicago office this month as a partner and a member of the firm's corporate and securities practice, advising clients in a broad variety of industries, the firm said. The move was a chance to develop and expand his practice at a collaborative global law firm with a "thriving corporate department," Harrison said. "I really like a lot of things about Mayer Brown. They're focused on doing a good job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS