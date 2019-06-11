8 Ukrainian Arbitration Claims In The Wake Of Crimea Events

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- As Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comic TV actor, settles into his latest role as the new President of Ukraine, tensions between Ukraine and Moscow continue to run high at a political and a legal level. Among the fallout from the events of 2014 in Crimea is a wave of investment arbitration claims by Ukrainian companies against Russia, and the beginnings of what may become live investment claims by Russian investors against Ukraine. Last month, the newspaper Vedomosti reported Russia's Justice Minister, Alexander Konovalov, as describing the conduct of international arbitration claims involving Russia as "a full scale legal war."[1] Businesses in...

