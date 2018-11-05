Justices To Give Trump's DACA Appeals Fresh Eyes Thursday

Law360, Washington (June 10, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to take up two of the Trump administration's long-pending appeals to wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at its conference Thursday, which will be the first time it has discussed the cases since January. The justices' decision to revisit the government's petitions in two of several cases related to its efforts to rescind DACA came unexpectedly and without explanation Monday. Just last week, the court denied the government's explicit request to hurry up and take action in the cases ahead of its summer recess. They are now set to vote...

