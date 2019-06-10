Justices Won't Solve Question Of Brady Rights At Plea Stage

Law360, Washington (June 10, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed on the chance to review the Fifth Circuit's position that criminal defendants are not entitled to evidence of their own innocence before entering a guilty plea, denying a petition from a Texas man who spent four years in prison before video evidence cleared him of assault allegations. As is typical, the court did not explain its decision to deny George Alvarez's appeal of a Fifth Circuit ruling that the Supreme Court's landmark Brady v. Maryland decision does not give defendants the right to see the prosecution's exculpatory evidence before entering a guilty plea....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS