Creditors Say EdgeMarc Ch. 11 Sale Timeline Is Too Short

Law360, Wilmington (June 10, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt oil and gas producer EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC told a Delaware judge Monday that the proposed sale deadline included in post-petition financing and bidding procedure motions won't allow the debtor to realize maximum value for its assets in a Chapter 11 transaction. In its objection, the official committee of unsecured creditors said uncertainty surrounding the debtor's Pennsylvania assets following a pipeline explosion in September 2018 as well as the value of litigation claims against the pipeline's builder create obstacles for the debtor to sell its assets for an optimal price within the two-month timeline imposed by EdgeMarc's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS