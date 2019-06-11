Shook Hardy Opens New Atlanta Office With Ex-Alston Attys

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP is opening an Atlanta office and has hired three former Alston & Bird LLP attorneys with specialties in product liability, toxic torts and commercial disputes to work as partners at the location, the firm has announced. The three former Alston & Bird attorneys — Colin Kelly, Anna Sumner Pieschel and Josh Becker — will join existing Shook partners John Lewis Jr. and Leonard Searcy at the new office, the firm's 14th location after its recent opening of an office in Los Angeles, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. Colin Kelly (from left), Anna Sumner Pieschel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS