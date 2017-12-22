W.Va. Hospital Can Face DOJ Kickbacks Suit On Home Turf

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A beleaguered hospital facing a False Claims Act suit accusing it of engineering a decade-long kickback scheme won its bid to move the case to West Virginia after a federal judge ruled that an executive’s weekly trip to his Pittsburgh office wasn’t enough to keep the suit in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan on Monday granted Wheeling Hospital Inc.’s motion to transfer the U.S. Department of Justice case to West Virginia federal court, finding that most of the alleged activities took place at the hospital’s Wheeling, West Virgnia, location. Just because Ronald Violi — the hospital’s former CEO who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS