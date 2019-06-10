Deals Rumor Mill: Readerlink, Alibaba, Euroclear

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based book distributor Readerlink is laying the groundwork for a Barnes & Noble bid, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Citing an anonymous source, the outlet reported that Readerlink's offer would exceed Elliott Advisors UK’s $683 million all-cash deal for the retailer. An offer could come by June 13, according to the report. Chinese conglomerate Alibaba has tapped a pair of banks to help lead a planned offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported on Monday. According to the report, though Alibaba hired China International Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG related to the offering, the internet giant is also in talks...

