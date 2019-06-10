SEC Says NFL Players’ Adviser Must Pay Up After 2017 Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Florida federal judge Monday to enforce a settlement between the agency and a former investment adviser over his alleged sale of unregistered, illiquid stock to NFL players, saying the payment deadline has long passed. The SEC’s petition seeks to force former Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo adviser Sylvester King Jr. to pay the $80,000 penalty stemming from a case brought by the agency and resolved in 2017. The settlement stemmed from allegations by the SEC that King failed to verify investment information for clients from the National Football League Players Association who invested in...

