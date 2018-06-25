6th Circ. Revives Flaming Hoverboard Fight Against Amazon

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Amazon.com Inc. will have to face part of a lawsuit related to alleged fire hazards associated with hoverboards sold through its platform, saying the company had assumed a duty to warn by issuing an email telling the buyers about the potential dangers. The panel said Monday that the Tennessee district court erred in ruling last year that the online retail behemoth hadn't assumed a duty to warn under Tennessee tort law when it emailed hoverboard buyers about reports of fires caused by hoverboard batteries. "Defendant chose to send the Dec. 12, 2015, email to plaintiff Megan...

