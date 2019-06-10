Petro Group Fights EPA's High-Ethanol Fuel Rule In DC Circ.

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Petroleum industry group American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers petitioned the D.C. Circuit on Monday to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule, which was published in the federal record on the same day, allowing year-round use of gasoline made with 15% ethanol. After the EPA’s approval of the rule last month, AFPM expressed disappointed, claiming the agency ignored its comments and the plain language of the Clean Air Act. In a one-page filing Monday, the group announced its intent to challenge the rule. The use of the blended gasoline, known as E15, is banned in the summer over concerns it contributes to...

